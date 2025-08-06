Former aspiring professional footballer jailed for attack on man over drugs

Belfast Magistrates' Court

​​A former aspiring professional footballer has been jailed for a Belfast city centre attack on a man who denied him drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Sterrett, 29, inflicted multiple blows to the victim’s head before stealing his bag of personal belongings.

He was sentenced to 11 months immediate custody today after admitting charges of theft and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were alerted to the attack in the Ann Street area on January 18 last year.

“The injured party stated that (Sterrett) approached him asking for drugs.” a prosecution lawyer said.

“When he refused the defendant hit him multiple times to the head and stole his bag containing personal items and a prescription.”

The victim later required hospital treatment for a cut to his ear and facial swelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sterrett, of no fixed abode, was arrested on a nearby street while still carrying the stolen bag.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna told the court his client and the other man knew each other through “the drugs world”.

According to the lawyer, Sterrett has dealt with homelessness and addiction issues, along with unfulfilled sporting potential.

“He could have been a professional footballer,” Mr McKenna said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But in recent times he has had to give up on that ambition as a result of vicious assaults he suffered himself.”

District Judge Anne Marshall was urged not to impose a “crushing sentence”.

However, citing Sterrett’s previous record for assaults and carrying weapons, she told him that he was lucky not to have been prosecuted in the Crown Court.

“The facts of this aren’t far off a robbery when you take the theft and the assault together,” Judge Marshall said.

Imposing 11 months immediate custody, she added: “The report says when you’re not on drugs you are articulate and respectful.