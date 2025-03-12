Neil Beckett

​​A former school welfare officer and Army Cadet leader jailed for sexually abusing teenage girls is mounting a legal bid to clear his name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Down man Neil Beckett has lodged an appeal against being convicted of a series of assault and grooming offences.

In a separate move, the Public Prosecution Service has also referred the 44-year-old’s sentence for senior judges to determine if it was unduly lenient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan confirmed today that both challenges will be heard together next month at the Court of Appeal.

Beckett, from Kilmore Village near Crossgar, was found guilty of sexual assault and inappropriate contact with teenage victims he targeted while holding a position of authority.

The charges against him related to seven pupils at Lagan College School in south Belfast and two Army Cadets, spanning a period between 2015 and 2023.

In December last year he received a three year sentence at Belfast Crown Court, with 18 months to be served in prison and 18 months on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckett was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made subject to a Sexual Offence Protection Order (SOPO) for five years.

The sentencing judge identified the abuse of trust and authority, along with the victims’ vulnerabilities, as aggravating factors.

He also cited elements of grooming which continued after the defendant was made aware of the complaints against him.

Beckett denied all of the allegations while on trial for a total of 29 charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The abuse involved hugging, kissing and tickling pupils, as well as touching some of the girls under their skirts.

He was ultimately acquitted on a charge of rape, but found guilty of a carrying out a series of sexual assaults.

Beckett’s appeal against conviction and the PPS reference were listed together for a preliminary review today.

Dame Siobhan indicated that victim impact statements have been received as part of the process.