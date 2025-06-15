Former partner 'left in fear' by stalking campaign as 45-year-old man sentenced for domestic abuse

A 45-year-old man who deliberately swerved his vehicle towards his ex-partner when she was driving has been given a seven-months jail sentence.

Paul McCallin, with an address listed as Barra Street in Antrim town, was sentenced on charges of stalking and domestic abuse between July and October last year.

On August 25 in 2024 she was at home when the defendant arrived at 1.30am and was banging on the window and door and “peering through the window” before leaving.

On August 27 the woman was driving in Ballymena when the defendant, driving a van in the opposite direction, “swerved into her lane”.

On August 28 she was again driving when McCallin again “swerved in front of her”.

On October 15 last year she was at work when the defendant arrived and started shouting derogatory remarks.

When she had gone to her car the defendant struck the window with his hand.

On October 21 he was driving past her home “blaring the horn”.

She received unwanted phone calls and a voice mail from McCallin in which he was verbally abusive.

The defendant had a previous record including assaulting the same woman.

A defence barrister said the defendant accepts his behaviour was “seriously wrong”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been “emotional abuse” and McCallin's ex-partner had said in a victim impact statement “she is looking over her shoulder all the time”.

He said she is going to have to move home “to get any sense of security”.

The judge added: “Imagine living like that in your own home afraid that someone is going to come to the door or do something to you.

“He has left her in fear because of what he had did to her. She has been left with long-lasting emotional harm.”

The judge said that after previously being in court for assaulting the victim McCallin had then stalked her and had gone to her workplace.

At a hearing of Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena last week, as well as imposing the jail sentence a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.