Gender ruling from Supreme Court will affect police searches, says Deputy Chief Constable

Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton speaks during the monthly meeting of the board at James House in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Supreme Court ruling on gender will impact the PSNI’s approach to searches, Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Singleton told the Policing Board today (5th) that the force has set up a working group to examine the impact of the landmark ruling.

In April, the Supreme Court found that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland is governed by its own equality laws so the relevant provisions of the Equality Act do not apply in the region, but the verdict is expected to influence public policy decisions here and the Equality Commission is preparing guidance on potential implications for the province.

Policing Board member Keith Buchanan MLA, pictured at today's meeting, said the PSNI shouldn't wait for Equality Commission guidance before acting on the Supreme Court's gender ruling. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Singleton said: “In terms of the operational impacts, it will certainly impact in terms of how we approach strip-search, stop and search, in addition to many other aspects of PSNI policy in regards to gender determination.

"We aren’t alone in having to grapple with the findings of the Supreme Court.”

Mr Singleton said a National Police Chiefs’ Council co-ordination group had been established, as well as a PSNI working group headed by Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Anthony is assessing the cross-cutting impacts of this for PSNI and will help us develop any required adjustments to our policies and processes.

“That will replicate the national work which is broadly falling under four headings around search guidance, toilets and single-sex facilities, wider implications for policing and engagement and communication.

“Internal considerations around shared spaces, estates and other procedures impacted are being considered by that working group.”

Mr Singleton said: “We know the Equality Commission in Northern Ireland are also involved in helping us seek some further direction in terms of the impacts for policing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was answering questions from DUP board member Keith Buchanan, who said it is “imperative” the police make “any changes required to its procedures to safeguard officers, staff and suspects alike” in the wake of the ruling”.

“This will be particularly relevant to areas like strip-searching and stop and search,” he said. “It is also important that the police service expedite this work.