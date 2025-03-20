Hospital staff deny charges of ill-treating mental health patient

Craigavon Area Hospital. (Pic: Google).

​Two hospital employees today denied charges of wilfully ill treating and neglecting a man receiving mental health inpatient treatment.

Standing side by side in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, 45-year-old Marta Bielah-Lukasik and Talmia Tomy (33) entered not guilty pleas to the single charges against them.

While the charges relate to the same complainant on a date between 2-5 August 2022 Bielah-Lukasik, from Carnreagh Park in Craigavon faces a charge of ill treating the male patient and Tomy, from Princess Way in Portadown, is accused of wilfully neglecting the patient.

The other common feature between the two charges is that the alleged victim “lacked capacity” and was “receiving treatment for a mental disorder…at Craigavon Hospital Ward 3 South.”

After the brief arraignment, prosecuting counsel Joseph Murphy said given the denials he would be obtaining medical reports regarding injuries sustained by the patient.