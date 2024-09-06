Judge disappointed at delay in legislation to permit filming court sentencing
Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said people have "a right to know what happens in their courts".
She delivered her annual address to open the new legal year at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Thursday.
The Lady Chief Justice is in favour of legislation which will allow for broadcasting in courts in Northern Ireland , placing the jurisdiction on a footing footing to that in England , Wales and Scotland .
Earlier this year a pilot programme filming judgments in the Court of Appeal was carried out.
Dame Siobhan said: "The broadcasting of our senior courts will allow the public to better understand what we do and how judicial decisions are made, supporting the principle of open justice.
"The broadcasters did an excellent job, and I was very impressed with the footage they compiled.
"I would also like to be able to broadcast sentencing decisions of the crown court."
The crown court deals with trials in matters of serious criminality.
The Lady Chief Justice added: "I have however been advised that it will not be possible to progress the necessary legislation until the next Assembly session, that is from mid-2027 onwards.
"This delay is disappointing as it means we cannot build on the momentum we have achieved.
"Without legislative change I cannot oversee the advances I would like.
"However, I will continue to promote open justice within the parameters that are open to me.
"That is because it is a long-established principle that justice must be done, and it must be seen to be done.
"The public has a right to know what happens in their courts."
Dame Siobhan said another priority was enhancing people's understanding of sentencing in criminal trials.
She said: "I am unfortunately unable to speak to victims or their families due to my role as an appellate judge, but I wish to convey to all those affected that I do understand the pain and distress caused by the loss of a loved one or due to the effects of crime.
"I have continued judicial training on sentencing principles and sentencing remarks to include how victim statements are communicated and as a priority, I am going to undertake further work with fellow judges, court users, victims' groups and others in this area over the coming year.
"While I am told that the Department of Justice's budget precludes any major systemic transformational work, that should not in my view prevent achievable change.
"The judiciary have been able to show how, through collaboration at a local level, changes can be introduced that will improve the experiences of those going through the justice system."