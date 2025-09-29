Kneecap legal bills crowdfunder still running, days after case thrown out - cash appeal pledging 'transparency' doesn't mention terror charge dropped

As of Monday, four days after the charge against Kneecap member Mo Chara was thrown out on a technicality, a CrowdJustice appeal seeking to cover his legal bills was still running.

The CrowdJustice appeal, which Kneecap stated was set up by “some friends” to “take on the British witch-hunt”, is set to put over £55,000 into the group’s hands to pay for lawyers for the rapper, real name Liam Og O hAnnaidh.

Launched in June, the crowdfunder has repeatedly had its initial 30-day deadline extended, and is now due to stop at the end of this week. Last Friday, the case was thrown out on a legal technicality – something the cash drive, which pledges “transparency is a priority”, doesn’t mention.

As of Monday afternoon, the CrowdJustice appeal had £55,065 pledged to cover O hAnnaidh’s legal costs. From statements on the page, the people behind it are hoping to rake in £100,000.

Kneecap's Liam Og O hAnnaidh (right, in keffiyeh), who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, with bandmates JJ O'Dochartaigh (left) and Naoise O Caireallain (centre) outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, where last Friday the terrorism case against him was thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Launched with a target of £30,000, the funding bid looked in danger of missing that amount as its initial deadline of mid-July loomed. If it had failed to hit that amount of cash, the group would have got nothing.

The appeal raked in more than £19,000 over its first few days, around the time of O hAnnaidh’s first court appearance in mid-June.

Then the amount of donations fell off. In the appeal’s first few days around 750 fans threw cash at the band, but over the next three weeks only about 150 more joined them and the deadline was extended by a month. It’s since been put back again.

The News Letter highlighted the deadline extension in July; for several days afterwards, donations continued to trickle in – only to abruptly leap in the number of pledges received.

Kneecap performing at the Electric Picnic festival last month. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

In less than 48 hours, the crowdfunder’s coffers shot from over £23,000 to more than £52,000, with the number pledging money jumping from less than 1,000 to over 2,400. That means about twice as many fans donated in less than two days than did during the initial flurry of activity when it first launched.

Donations then slowed to a trickle again, and with less than £3,000 from under 100 people coming in over the last nine weeks.

The people behind the appeal state the money raised will “help cover legal fees and experts skilled in handling complex cases sensitive to artistic and free speech rights”.

Kneecap, whose best-known songs include ‘Get Your Brits Out’ and the drug-referencing ‘3CAG’, are described in the cash drive as “by their very existence bold and provocative, prompting necessary conversations around political and social issues”.

Kneecap's Moglai Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Provai perform on stage at Belfast Vital in August. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The money-raising appeal doesn’t mention the fact that the case no longer exists, instead asserting O hAnnaidh “is currently facing charges that have raised significant concerns about artistic freedom and expression”.

The appeal promises “regular updates on the progress of the case and details of how funds are being used”, adding: “Transparency is a priority for us.”