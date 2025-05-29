Love rival killing accused fails in his bid to be released from custody

Kevin Davidson

​A man accused of killing a love rival in Belfast failed today in a legal bid to be released from custody.​

Colm McClenaghan, 33, is charged with murdering Kevin Davidson at a squat they shared in the south of the city.

Refusing his application for bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Anne Marshall ruled: “There are no circumstances in which I could let this man out.”

The body of Mr Davidson, 34, was found hidden in the backyard of a house at Donegall Avenue on July 20 last year. His remains had been concealed under a sleeping bag and bin liners, with weights used to keep them in place.

Police claim the victim was strangled with a clothes line following a row with his ex-partner Jade Harrison, 36, and McClenaghan, her new boyfriend. The pair are jointly charged with the murder but deny involvement in his death.

They provided an account that Mr Davidson left the property after walking in on them having sex, a previous court heard.

Preliminary post-mortem findings indicated a ligature had been tightly applied around his neck, causing fractures to small bones.

It was alleged that air fresheners, aftershave and perfume recovered from the scene may have been used to cover any smells.

Harrison, of Donegall Avenue, McClenaghan, of no fixed abode, and Mr Davidson were said to have spent weeks squatting together in the house owned by someone who was in prison at the time.

The property was described as a venue for both drug-taking and dealing.

Mr Davidson, who lived a transient lifestyle, had apparently been involved in a suspected suicide attempt and received hospital treatment for a drug overdose just days before he was reported missing.

CCTV footage showed him being assaulted by another unidentified individual in south Belfast while in the company of the two accused in the early hours of July 9.

Defence lawyers argued that Harrison and McClenaghan saved his life by coming to his aid during the suicide attempt and in taking him to hospital.

Neither of them knew he was lying dead in the rear of the house, according to their case, thinking he had left that morning following the row over their relationship.

McClenaghan’s legal team argued that the allegations against him were “extremely circumstantial”.

Applying for bail today, counsel argued that has now been detained for almost a year.

“He hasn’t consumed or taken any illegal substances since he has been in custody,” she submitted.

The barrister revealed that McClenaghan’s family had gathered a “not insignificant” amount of money to pay for proposed rental accommodation outside Belfast.

“The intention is that he would be away from any negative peer influences,” she added.

However, Judge Marshall denied bail based on the risk of re-offending and remanded McClenaghan in continuing custody until June 26.