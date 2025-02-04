Loyalist crime gangs case: One third of residents in Newtownards estate have sought alternative accommodation

Police conducting a checkpoint in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards in Co. Down.

​​Nearly a third of the residents in a Newtownards housing estate “tormented” by a campaign of intimidation have sought alternative accommodation, the High Court heard.

Prosecutors said shotgun cartridges were left at homes in the Weavers Grange development as part of a loyalist crime gang’s attempts to force out tenants.

Casings were found outside seven separate properties over a four-month period last year.

Details emerged as bail was granted to a 36-year-old man allegedly involved in one of the incidents linked to a feud between rival factions.

Brett Sutcliffe, of Trasnagh Drive in the Co Down town, faces charges of intimidation and possessing ammunition without a certificate.

The court heard houses have been repeatedly targeted by a gang attempting to exert control over who lives on the estate and stop new tenants moving into their allocated homes.

More than 30 people said they received threats, while some graffiti and arson attacks were carried out on some properties.

Crown counsel Sarah Minford disclosed: “Currently, out of the residents, 30 percent have applied for alternative accommodation and 17 percent have left their homes.”

Members of the so-called Real UFF have been blamed for the campaign of intimidation.

Shotgun cartridges were left outside seven houses on dates between February and June, with a similar method used each time.

Sutcliffe is allegedly linked to one incident by a partial DNA profile on a casing discovered at a property on March 18, the court heard.

Police subsequently searched his home, seizing two mobile phones and a knuckle duster.

Opposing his application for bail, Ms Minford claimed he featured in a newspaper photograph of a Real UFF “show of strength” in the estate back in 2023.

“Police strongly believe that Weavers Grange has been tormented by members of this organised crime gang since its inception, and that Mr Sutcliffe is part of that gang,” the barrister submitted.

She argued that since his arrest in June last year there has only been one further incident where the front door of a property was set on fire.

Mr Justice O’Hara was also told that an associate of Sutcliffe who still lives in Weavers Grange is believed to have instigated much of the trouble.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan claimed his client faces a weak prosecution case based entirely on the DNA hit. He insisted the forensic evidence does not mean Sutcliffe ever handled the shotgun cartridge.

“This is a moveable object, a partial DNA profile and there is no knowledge about primary or secondary transfer,” Mr Mullan submitted.

With Sutcliffe remanded in custody since he allegedly breaching previous release terms at the end of October, the judge ruled that he can be released on bail again.