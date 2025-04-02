Man aged 85 to face trial accused of murdering his 81-year-old sister in Bangor
Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court wearing a light blue jumper and grey trousers, 85-year-old Jim Moore confirmed his identity and that he was aware of the single charge against him.
Moore, currently on remand in prison but who has an address at Clandeboye Place in Bangor, faces a single charge alleging that he murdered Patricia Aust on 2 June last year.
The body of 81-year-old "Patsy" Aust, a retired teacher, was found at a house in Hawthorne Court in the County Down city that Sunday after police received a report of a death of a woman at about 5.30pm and when they arrived, officers found her body in the living room.
In court today a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a Prima Facie case against Moore which was conceded by defence counsel Conan Rea while the alleged killer himself declined to exercise his rights to comment on the charge or to call evidence on his own behalf.
Returning the case to Laganside Crown Court but not fixing a date for the arraignment, District Judge Mark Hamill remanded Moore back into custody and extended legal aid to allow a senior barrister to be instructed for the defence.