Man charged with murdering a love rival told he must stay in prison
Colm McClenaghan, 33, was refused bail over his alleged involvement in killing 34-year-old Kevin Davidson at the house on Donegall Avenue.
Mr Davidson’s body was discovered on July 20 last year following a missing person investigation.
His remains had been concealed under a sleeping bag and bin liners in the rear of the property, with weights used to keep them in place.
Police claim the victim was strangled with a clothes line following a row with Jade Harrison, his 35-year-old ex-partner, and McClenaghan, her new boyfriend.
The pair are jointly charged with the murder but deny involvement in his death.
They provided an account that Mr Davidson left the property after walking in on them having sex, a previous court heard.
Preliminary post-mortem findings indicated that a ligature had been tightly applied around his neck, causing fractures to small bones.
A piece of clothes line had been used to strangle him in the backyard, according to the police case.
It was suggested that air fresheners, aftershave and perfume recovered from the scene may have been used to cover any smells.
Harrison, of Donegall Avenue, McClenaghan, of no fixed abode, and Mr Davidson were said to have spent weeks squatting together in the house owned by someone currently in prison.
The property was described as a venue for both drug-taking and dealing.
Mr Davidson, who lived a transient lifestyle, had apparently been involved in a suspected suicide attempt at a bridge and received hospital treatment for a drug overdose just days before he was reported missing.
CCTV footage showed him being assaulted by another unidentified individual in south Belfast while in the company of the two accused in the early hours of July 9.
Defence lawyers have argued that Harrisin and McClenaghan saved his life by coming to his aid during the suicide attempt and in taking him to hospital.
Neither of them knew he was lying dead in the rear of the house that they believed he left that morning following the row over their relationship, according to their case.
At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today police opposed McClenaghan’s application to be released from custody.
A detective claimed he could flee or interfere with witnesses identified as being at a number of locations on different dates within the timeframe under investigation.
She also disclosed that a police file is being finalised and due to be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service by the end of next week.
Denying the application, District Judge Anne Marshall remanded McClenaghan in custody until January 30.
She confirmed: ““Bail is refused, which means he can now appeal it to the High Court if he wants.”