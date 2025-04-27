Man once jailed for manslaughter of man who died of hypothermia is back in court accused of assaults
Dean Porter, 57, formerly from Maghera but now of Broadway Avenue in Ballymena, faces two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 23 this year – on a man and a woman.
A defence barrister said that drink was a "feature" of the alleged incident on Wednesday of last week.
Porter had bail refused and the case was adjourned until next month, with a date given of May 22.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court which heard he had a record including a conviction for manslaughter.
In 2010 he and another man were sentenced for manslaughter of a 41-year-old man from Castledawson in Co Londonderry.
The three men had been drinking together on a cold night in 2008, February 3 of that year, and the man had been driven to the Glenshane Pass by Porter and a co-defendant and he was put out of the car.
At the 2010 court a judge said they had been guilty of gross negligence by abandoning the man in a remote location when he was extremely drunk and not properly clothed to cope with the cold weather.
The late Mr Justice Hart said then that a post mortem had revealed no evidence of any serious assault on the man.
He said that Porter's actions appeared to have been motivated by hostility and animosity towards the man.