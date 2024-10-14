Man to appear in court charged with stabbing incident in the Foyle Street area of Londonderry
A 24 year old man has been charged with offences including 'wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm' and 'possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence' and is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates court this morning, Monday 14 October.
The charges relate to a stabbing incident in the Foyle Street area of Derry during the early hours of Sunday morning, 13 October.
As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.