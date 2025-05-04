Man with 11-year-old warrant is finally brought to court - and is then released on bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A Co Down man who had been evading police for more than a decade appeared in court on Saturday – and was then released on bail.

Standing in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates Court 38-year-old Emmet McGuigan confirmed he understood the seven charges against him, all alleged to have been committed around Fatham Lane in Newry on May 2 this year.

McGuigan, with an address at Drumalane Park in Newry, faces charges of dangerous driving, driving with neither a licence nor insurance, failing to stop for police, having cannabis as well as two weapons charges in that he allegedly had a knuckle duster and a Stanley knife.

Giving evidence to the court Const. Mack also executed a bench warrant relating to similar driving offences which had been issued in 2014.

Lisburn Courthouse (Google Streetview)

He told the court how a PSNI interceptor vehicle was on the Fathom Lane on Friday when it was noted that the VW Golf ahead of it had no insurance.

The officer managed to get in front of the Golf and it pulled over but as the cop got out, the driver accelerated at speed but crashed into the rear of the specialised PSNI pursuit car and McGuigan was arrested.

“The officer was injured and the collision caused £10-15,000 of damage to the police car,” Const. Mack told the court, adding that a search of the Golf revealed a small quantity of class B cannabis as well as the knuckle duster and Stanley knife.

He said police were objecting to bail given the length of time the warrant had remained in place and also that police had concerns about further offending as McGuigan has previous convictions in the Republic.

“We believe that he would abscond if granted bail,” the officer submitted.

Following submissions from defence solicitor Joe Rafferty, District Judge Eamon King said he would grant bail but that McGuigan would only be freed once a £5,000 cash surety had been lodged with the court.

Other conditions include McGuigan having to reside at home, to observe a curfew, to report to police and that he has to keep his mobile phone switched on at all times.