Memorable quotes from Gerry Adams’ defamation trial against the BBC

Over the course of four weeks, the jury in former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams' libel trial against the BBC heard many hours of evidence.

Here are some of the memorable quotes from the high-profile trial at Dublin High Court :

" Gerry Adams' reputation is that of a peacemaker. It has taken Gerry Adams a lifetime to gain that reputation."

- Tom Hogan , barrister for Mr Adams, delivering his opening address to the jury.

"I do think the IRA was a legitimate response to what was happening at the time. That's not to say that everything they did was legitimate."

- Mr Adams giving evidence when being questioned by his own legal team.

"I have never resiled from my view that the IRA's campaign, whatever about elements of it, was a legitimate response to military occupation."

- Mr Adams under questioning from the BBC's legal team.

"It wasn't a path that I took"

- Mr Adams when asked by a BBC barrister how does a person join the IRA.

"There are of course some folk who want to fight the war all over again and set aside the progress that has been made - and that includes those who killed Denis Donaldson , and I'm sure whoever it was would like to see me dead as well."

- Mr Adams when being questioned by the BBC legal team.

"You're trying to persuade this jury I had no reputation whatsoever because I attended funerals? And therefore Spotlight could say whatever they want about me, and I would have no redress?"

- Mr Adams when asked by a BBC barrister about his attendance at the funerals of IRA members.

"A grievous smear."

- Mr Adams' description of the BBC Spotlight allegation against him.

"I would have said to her that not only was she barking up the wrong tree, she wasn't even in the right orchard."

- Ciaran Shiels , formerly solicitor for the Donaldson family when asked what he would have said to BBC journalist Jennifer O'Leary if she had put to him allegations that Gerry Adams had sanctioned the murder of Denis Donaldson .

"The BBC did not meet the editorial thresholds for responsible journalism in its inclusion and presentation of solo, anonymous allegations against Mr Adams. The segment lacked sufficient editorial veracity to be published."

- John O'Loan , an Australian journalist who was called as an expert witness on behalf of Mr Adams.

"Martin was not the only source to give the (Spotlight) programme team this information, the programme team received the information from multiple, authoritative, credible, confidential sources."

- Eoin McCullough, SC for the BBC, stating that allegations made in the Spotlight programme were corroborated by others.

"He is seen as somebody who made an extraordinary contribution to change what Northern Ireland was like to what it's like today."

- Former US congressman Bruce Morrison , called as a witness by Mr Adams' legal team.

"How can Mr Adams acknowledge he has a reputation of having been in the IRA, having been on the Army Council , having organised violence on that account - at the same time tell you 'did you know my reputation is as a peacemaker?'"

- Eoin McCullough, SC for the BBC.

"I wouldn't be here if I couldn't stand over the programme and the allegations made in the programme ... any reasonable person watching the programme would know we are making an allegation."

- BBC Spotlight journalist Jennifer O'Leary .

"The more months that I had, the more credible sources were telling me that Gerry Adams had given the final say or it was their belief that he had given the final say."

- BBC journalist Jennifer O'Leary under cross-examination from Mr Adams' legal team.

"I was careful and responsible. Was I supposed to ignore the allegation? It was in the public interest that it was in the programme but only if it was stood up."

- BBC journalist Jennifer O'Leary under cross-examination.

"The tone was measured, the language was precise. There was so much care taken over this programme. It was a solid piece of journalism and the result of many months work and a lot of diligence and a lot of rigour and a lot of scrutiny."

- Gwyneth Jones , BBC Spotlight deputy editor when the programme was broadcast.

"It (the allegation against Mr Adams) was couched in terms of allegations, there was an appropriate and timely opportunity to respond, the programme would probably not be found in breach and not be unfair or unjust to Mr Adams."

- Chris Banatvala, an independent media consultant, called as an expert witness by the BBC.

"His ( Gerry Adams' ) reputation would be one of having been a warmonger."

- Ann Travers , a victims' advocate, called as a witness by the BBC.

"He is seen as a peacetaker, not a peacemaker."

- Northern Ireland solicitor Trevor Ringland , called as a witness by the BBC.

"Amongst the public, he is known as a politician now who was a leading member of the IRA and who was active in the IRA during the period of its armed struggle against the forces of law and order on this island."

- Former Irish attorney general Michael McDowell , called as a witness by the BBC.

"What sort of cruel joke would that be? That he can continue to deny any association and come into court and say: 'I am a peacemaker'."

- Paul Gallagher SC , for the BBC, on the subject of potential damages for Mr Adams.

"This is, in truth, a cynical attempt by Mr Adams to launder his reputation."

- Paul Gallagher SC , for the BBC.

"This is a widespread circulation of a national broadcaster of an allegation of cold-blooded, cynical murder."

- Declan Doyle SC , for Mr Adams.

"No jury, in my view, should be asked to give a verdict on Irish history."

- Trial judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens , delivering his instructions to jurors.

"So really what you're asked, in my view: is his public reputation a man who approved murders, of a man who approved of murders by others, of a man who was involved in directing terrorism, or is his public reputation of a man who persuaded others to stop and devise the process of discussion and compromise which led to permanent cessation of violence in Northern Ireland ? Or is it a bit of both? Or is it predominantly one or predominantly the other, or totally one or totally the other? Those are really the matters which are for you to decide."