'Next time it will be murder', man accused of repeatedly assaulting partner allegedly told police
Tiarnach O'Kane, 29, of Main Street, Rasharkin, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on November 17 and November 18 this year.
He is also charged with assaulting his then partner on June 25 and September 17 this year and domestic abuse between February and December this year.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from a police station.
Objecting to bail, a police officer said the woman is now no longer in a relationship with the defendant but the relationship had began in January this year.
The woman told police that following a family bereavement in February the defendant began drinking "as a coping mechanism" and he "became very controlling and jealous".
He did not like her spending time with her friends and would become angry and make accusations, the court was told.
On June 25 he "slapped her multiple times in the face".
On September 17 the woman said the defendant grabbed her by the hair and "stuck his fingers in her mouth" to stop her from screaming.
On November 17 this year the couple were in the Bridge Bar near Dunloy and when they arrived at an address the defendant attacked her, hitting her numerous times to the face and she "suffered