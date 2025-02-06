Nine former executives at Wrightbus to fight attempts to ban them from boardrooms

Wrightbus

Nine former executives at Co Antrim firm Wrightbus are to fight attempts to have them banned from boardrooms, the High Court heard today.

Directors' disqualification proceedings were initially brought against 14 people previously linked to the firm, including one-time owner Jeff Wright.

Although five of the actions have now been ended, cases are continuing against the remaining nine individuals.

Lawyers confirmed their intention to defend directors disqualification proceedings brought by the Department for the Economy.

A judge was also told the case against them is so complex that it could take up to six weeks to examine all relevant evidence.

One of Northern Ireland’s best-known manufacturing companies, Wrightbus went into administration back in 2019. The Ballymena-based business was subsequently bought by English industrialist Jo Bamford and has made a strong recovery.

Under the law anyone ultimately disqualified from being a company director could be barred from boardrooms for a period of between two to 15 years.

In court today, counsel for the Department argued that there should be no further delay in any of the respondents lodging affidavits setting out their defences.

Philip McAteer told Bankruptcy Master Kelly: “We are at the stage where we need to get on with it… there’s an estimate that we could be looking at a six-week hearing.”

But Wayne Atchison KC, representing three of the respondents, countered that the Department still has to disclose requested documents.

Specific discovery should take place to ensure fairness, he insisted.

Referring to media reports about the case, Mr Atchison added: “There is a public interest and reputational (issues) attached to this.”

Master Kelly was told that the respondents intend to contest the cases against them.