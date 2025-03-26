School has two weeks to respond in case of disciplinary hearing for Portadown teacher who claims she was falsely identified as the GAA Catfish

The Two Johnnies podcast

​Court proceedings surrounding a secondary school teacher who claims she was falsely identified as the so-called "GAA Catfish" in a popular Irish podcast series have been pushed back for two weeks.

Niamh Farrell, of The Spires, Portadown, Co Armagh was last week granted a temporary injunction against the board of management of the school in which she works in Rathfarnham, Dublin , preventing Colaiste Eanna CBS from progressing disciplinary proceedings against her which could have resulted in her dismissal.

In her sworn affidavit, Ms Farrell denies she is the so-called "GAA Catfish" whose alleged behaviour was documented in multiple podcast episodes.

The board of management of the school has been granted a further two weeks to submit a replying affidavit, where it could set out its position on the dispute in open court.

In the affidavit, Ms Farrell explained that she became aware of online speculation by unknown individuals in or around 2022 that she was responsible for catfishing activities detailed in a podcast.

Catfishing is the process of deceiving someone online using a fictional or assumed persona, often with the intent of luring them into a relationship.

The events were outlined in a series of hugely-popular episodes of the 2 Johnnies Podcast, centred around a woman who came to be known as the "GAA Catfish", as many of the men who the woman allegedly communicated with were associated with GAA communities.

The woman was given the pseudonym of " Nikki " in the episodes.

In the affidavit, the music teacher said speculation online had claimed that she was the "GAA Catfish". However, she said she did not engage in the activities discussed on the 2 Johnnies Podcast.

She says the speculation remains a significant source of distress to her, had caused her severe distress and anguish, and has affected her physical and mental health and general wellbeing.

Ms Farrell said the accusations became known among parents and the student body at the school in 2022.

In the affidavit, she said she discussed the matter with the principal in May 2022 who informed her that concerns had been raised by parents.

She said she informed the principal the allegations were completely false.

Ms Farrell, who is currently head of music at the school, said she believed her explanation was accepted at the time.

She said she was declared medically unfit to work for a period of two weeks due to the impact of the situation.

Ms Farrell also said An Garda Siochana and the PSNI had been in touch to check on her welfare as a result of the allegations.

She said she had never been accused of any criminal wrongdoing of any kind by any agency.

In January of this year, she became aware of an upcoming third episode of the GAA Catfish series and informed her principal about the matter.

She said she was later shocked to receive a report into her conduct earlier this month, saying it purported to be complied under revised procedures for suspension and dismissal of teachers and principals.

She said she has an unblemished disciplinary record at the school, where she has been working since 2019.

In the affidavit, Ms Farrell says that the report contains a statement that she confirmed that she is the person in question who the podcast relates to.

However, she says that "at no time" did she accept that she engaged in the activities discussed in the podcast and has always denied she is the "GAA Catfish".

She said she was gravely concerned that the board of management would dismiss her from her employment during a meeting which was due to take place on Tuesday, March 25 .

At the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday, Conor Power , senior counsel for Ms Farrell, noted that a temporary injunction had been granted last week restraining the board from taking such an action.

He applied for the matter to be adjourned for a further two weeks to allow for the board of management of the school to put in their replying affidavit.

He asked Judge Brian Cregan to adjourn the matter for two weeks, replacing the interim injunction on the defendant with an undertaking by the board under the same terms.

The board had been previously ordered to restrain from interfering with the performance of the plaintiff of her duties and responsibilities.

This was consented to by Barra Faughnan SC , for the board, who said he would endeavour to have a replying affidavit from the board before the matter returns before the court on Wednesday.