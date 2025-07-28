Sex offender compared schoolgirl he approached on Glider to Jane Fonda

The Glider service

​​A convicted sex offender who allegedly quizzed and compared a schoolgirl to a young Jane Fonda must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Patrick Marks, 71, was refused bail amid claims he made two separate approaches to the 17-year-old at Glider bus services in Belfast. Mr Justice Colton held that he posed too great a risk to be released.

Marks, of Comber Road on the outskirts of the city, is charged with two counts of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The SOPO prohibits the pensioner from unapproved association with anyone under the age of 18.

Prosecutors claimed he defied that ban during a first encounter with the girl while they both waited at a bus stop in the Dundonald area on June 27 this year.

Marks allegedly told her she had lovely hair and then requested to sit beside her when she boarded the Glider.

Crown counsel Mark Conlon submitted: “He showed her a picture of a woman singing, asked her name and at that point she got off the bus.”

In a further incident on July 5 the girl was approached again as she boarded another Glider outside City Hall in the centre of Belfast, the court heard.

Marks allegedly asked to sit beside the teenager, leaving her feeling awkward, before telling her she resembled the seventies movie star.

“He compared her to Jane Fonda, and said he had fancied (the actress’s) sister at the time,” Mr Conlon said. “He questioned the complainant about what school she attended, where she worked and asked her name.”

Another passenger intervened to help the girl move seats after he commented on her having a beautiful smile, according to the prosecution. Marks was said to have become annoyed at the insinuation he had been harassing the teenager.

At the time of the incidents he was on bail pending an appeal against a jail sentence imposed for previously breaching his SOPO by attending services at a church in Belfast.

During police interviews Marks claimed his conversations with the girl were innocent interactions and that he just likes to give compliments. He stated that he believed she was in her earlier twenties.

Opposing bail, Mr Conlon disclosed police have received “a large number of reports” from members of the public about the accused spending time close to schools and churches.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd said Marks denied any inappropriate intent in his “friendly” exchanges with the girl.

“He has a habit of speaking to people, both male and female, in a way he doesn’t seem to understand is viewed by them as unwanted,” the barrister argued. “There was nothing secretive or sinister about this.”