Snooker star Mark Allen to be disqualified from acting as a company director for five years

​​Snooker star Mark Allen is to be disqualified from acting as a company director for five years, the High Court ordered today.

The boardroom ban was imposed on the 39-year-old Antrim-based sportsman due to alleged filing omissions by a former business.

He did not defend the application brought by the Department for the Economy or attend today’s hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

Mr Allen, a former world ranked number one and winner of two of snooker’s triple crown titles, declared himself bankrupt back in 2021.

Winding up proceedings were then commenced against a firm linked to him at that stage. A separate application for a company directors disqualification order related his role in Mark Allen NI Ltd.

The court heard no response was received to notifications about the case.

Barrister Michael Neeson, for the Department, confirmed: “The application (relates to) matters of unfitness in the company, largely described as filing omissions.”

He alleged a failure to properly pay corporation tax along with filing late and inaccurate accounts.

“It’s difficult to imagine what defence there could be,” Mr Neeson submitted.

Based on the Department’s evidence, Master Kelly granted the director’s disqualification order.

“I note that the respondent has neither acknowledged the proceedings nor entered any appearance or defence… which means the application is uncontested,” she pointed out.