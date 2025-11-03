The start of the trial of the man accused of murdering his pregnant partner Natalie McNally has been delayed

The murder trail of the man accused of killing Natalie McNally in December 2022 has been delayed. Stephen McCullagh is charged with murder the 32-year-old from Lurgan who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time Natalie McNally’s family, including her parents Bernadette and Noel, arrive at Laganside Court in Belfast for the beginning off the trial. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeplaceholder image
At Belfast Crown Court, a barrister representing Stephen McCullagh said new evidence had been presented to the defence last week and time was needed to consider it.

McCullagh, 35, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has been charged with the murder of Ms McNally.

He has denied the murder.

Ms McNally, 32, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18, 2022 when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

Members of Ms McNally’s family were in court on Monday.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.

