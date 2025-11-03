The start of the trial of the man accused of murdering his pregnant partner Natalie McNally has been delayed
At Belfast Crown Court, a barrister representing Stephen McCullagh said new evidence had been presented to the defence last week and time was needed to consider it.
McCullagh, 35, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has been charged with the murder of Ms McNally.
He has denied the murder.
Ms McNally, 32, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18, 2022 when she was 15 weeks pregnant.
Members of Ms McNally’s family were in court on Monday.
The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.