Victims of loyalist gun attack to enter mediation over damages for alleged security force collusion

The Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down, on November 19th, 1992.

​​Surviving victims of a loyalist gun attack on a village pub are set to enter mediation aimed at settling legal actions over alleged security force collusion with the killers, the High Court heard today.

The claims for damages in connection with the shootings at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down more than 30 years ago were listed for trial next month.

But counsel for the group revealed today that the alternative process is to be explored with the PSNI and Ministry of Defence in a bid to resolve the lawsuits.

Patrick Lyttle KC told the court: “There has been progress and the proposal is that the cases will go for meditation.”

In November 1992 a UVF gang opened fire during a darts tournament in the pub, killing 42-year-old customer Peter McCormack and seriously wounding three others.

The case involves information about suspected collusion between members of the security forces and the loyalist unit operating in the South Down area at that time.

It followed the publication in 2016 of a Police Ombudsman report into the Loughinisland massacre. In that attack UVF gunmen murdered six Catholic men watching a World Cup football match in June 1994.

A film on the Loughinisland killings which premiered in 2017, No Stone Unturned, named suspects in the attack.

One of those referred to in the documentary as Person A was allegedly linked to the Thierafurth Inn shootings.

Damages have been sought by some of those who were at the pub for alleged misfeasance in public office by the state authorities.

Mr Justice Rooney, who was expected to determine the claims, welcomed the mediation process as “excellent news”.

Timetabling the cases for a further progress report in late March, he added: “I don’t anticipate a resolution by then, but it’s to keep a finger on the pulse.”

Outside court solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, who represents the survivors of the attack, described it as a significant step forward.

“The events of that night, and the linked events in County Down, live long in the memories of those who experienced it,” Mr Booth said.