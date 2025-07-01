Woman appears in court charged with murder of man in Newry as no bail application is made
Zivile Geringiene, 50, of no fixed abode, appeared in the dock at Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse on Tuesday.
She was charged with the murder of Igors Gavrilovs, the offence aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse.
A detective constable told the court she could connect the accused to the offence.
Geringiene spoke to the court through a Lithuanian interpreter to say she understood the charge.
There was no application for bail and she was remanded in custody.
District Judge Anne Marshall said the case will be mentioned again on July 23.
Police said the victim sustained an injury in the Fisher Park area of Newry on Saturday.
He received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.