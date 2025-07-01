A general view of Fisher Park in Newry. A 50-year-old woman has appeared at Armagh Magistrates' Court, charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man in the Fisher Park area of Newry on Saturday

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man in Newry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zivile Geringiene, 50, of no fixed abode, appeared in the dock at Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse on Tuesday.

She was charged with the murder of Igors Gavrilovs, the offence aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A detective constable told the court she could connect the accused to the offence.

Geringiene spoke to the court through a Lithuanian interpreter to say she understood the charge.

There was no application for bail and she was remanded in custody.

District Judge Anne Marshall said the case will be mentioned again on July 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the victim sustained an injury in the Fisher Park area of Newry on Saturday.