Woman appears in court charged with murder of man in Newry as no bail application is made

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:26 BST
A general view of Fisher Park in Newry. A 50-year-old woman has appeared at Armagh Magistrates' Court, charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man in the Fisher Park area of Newry on Saturdayplaceholder image
A general view of Fisher Park in Newry. A 50-year-old woman has appeared at Armagh Magistrates' Court, charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man in the Fisher Park area of Newry on Saturday
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man in Newry.

Zivile Geringiene, 50, of no fixed abode, appeared in the dock at Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse on Tuesday.

She was charged with the murder of Igors Gavrilovs, the offence aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A detective constable told the court she could connect the accused to the offence.

Geringiene spoke to the court through a Lithuanian interpreter to say she understood the charge.

There was no application for bail and she was remanded in custody.

District Judge Anne Marshall said the case will be mentioned again on July 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the victim sustained an injury in the Fisher Park area of Newry on Saturday.

He received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Related topics:NewryPolice
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice