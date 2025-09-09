Worker at military base given probation order after sexually assaulting female officer

Aldergrove Military base. Photo by Google

​​A 56-year-old former civilian worker at a military base at Aldergrove has been given a probation order after being convicted of sexually assaulting a female officer at the base.

Raymond Christie, from Killead Road at Killead near the base, committed two offences between November in 2022 and March 2023.

During an earlier contested hearing at Ballymena Magistrates' Court the officer said she was was sexually assaulted on two occasions by Christie.

The officer said whilst getting food in the All Ranks Mess at the base a male had walked behind her and "brushed past my bum with his hand". She believed it was the back of the man's hand.

She said she did not know the defendant nor his name but had seen him working in the All Ranks diner.

On two further occasions she spotted Christie and was able to move out of his way.

She said she would "scan" the room to make sure he was not there and make sure she was not alone.

In March 2023 she was back in the Mess when Christie again touched her in a "brush past motion", adding: "It wasn't a grab but it was much firmer and it was the palm of his hand rather than the back of his hand".

She said that after the second incident she had no doubt that it was "entirely intentional" from Christie and "felt a bit violated" and added: "A military establishment is always supposed to be a safe place".

She reported the matters saying she didn't think the defendant should be "people facing" in the Mess.

The court was told that management then told Christie he was no longer to be in the "front of house" area which he accepted.

Another report of "inappropriate touching" on the bottom by Christie was then made by another female. In June 2023 the defendant resigned from his job.

When interviewed, the defendant provided a pre-prepared statement in which he said he had learning disabilities.

He said he had "no recollection of ever having touched any woman intentionally on the behind. If anything happened it must have been accidental".

He said he resigned after claiming he was told that if he resigned "that would be the end of the matter".

He added: "I did not intentionally touch any lady's behind. If the ladies are upset and think I did, I want them to know that I didn't but I am sorry that they think this of me. If police can convey my apologies to these ladies I would much appreciate it".

In the witness box the defendant said he had worked at the military base for 35 years. He said he could not remember any of the incidents.

Convicting the defendant of the two charges, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the officer had been a "particularly impressive" witness.

The defendant had also been accused of sexually assaulting three other females in similar incidents at the base but those charges were withdrawn by a prosecutor after cautions were administered to Christie.

The defendant was at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, today for sentencing.