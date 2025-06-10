15 police officers injured during violence in Ballymena as clean up underway

A house set on fire during disorder in the Clonoven area of Ballymena last night.

Fifteen police officers have been injured during scenes of serious disorder on the streets of Ballymena .

Justice Minister Naomi Long said there can be "no justification" for such "appalling" scenes and police have appealed for calm following the disruption in the Co Antrim town.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said there can be "no justification" for such "appalling" scenes and police have appealed for calm following the disruption in the Co Antrim town.

Police said the attacks are being treated as racially motivated hate crimes. One arrest has been made.

Along Clonavon Terrace, six houses had their windows smashed and two of those have been taped off after suffering significant fire damage.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a number of missiles were thrown at its officers and "damage had reported to a number of properties".

A Romanian mother of three, who lived in one of the targeted houses, told the PA news agency that she is scared to stay in the area and her children were asking why they were being attacked.

Local MP Jim Allister said tensions had been growing in the town over immigration, adding that the violence followed a peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the town at the weekend.

Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.

Providing an update, the PSNI said: "At around 7.30pm , a planned vigil gathered in the Galgorm Road area before making its way towards Larne Street, onto Wakehurt Road and then down Queen Street.

Damaged property at Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena following a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

"The vigil was initially peaceful as it made its way towards the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena .

"Officers were present at the vigil to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response, due to the large number of people who had gathered in the area.

"A number of masked individuals then broke away from the vigil and began to build barricades, stockpiling missiles and attacking properties in the Clonavon Terrace area. Elements of the crowd then turned on to police and attacked officers with petrol bombs and masonry.

"This disorder was sustained and continued in the vicinity of Galgorm Street, Linenhall Street and Larne Road Link in the vicinity of the Braid."

The statement added: "Police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, fireworks, heavy masonry and bricks thrown in their direction by masked rioters. Fifteen officers were injured with some requiring hospital treatment.

"Two police vehicles were also damaged during the disorder

"A number of homes and businesses were damaged with windows and doors smashed. Four houses were damaged by fire with three people evacuated."

"The attacks on these properties are being investigated as racially motivated hate attacks.

"Windows were also smashed of several business units in Galgorm Parks in the early hours. In total, six properties in Clonavon Terrace have sustained damage to windows and doors during the disorder.

"During the course of the serious disorder, authorised police officers discharged one Attenuating Energy Projectile (AEP) with one rioter struck.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of riotous and disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police. He remains in police custody at this time."

As part of ongoing enquiries, police are also investigating a report of arson at the Tobar Park area of Cullybackey in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shortly after 12.20am , it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a vehicle in the area which set it alight. Damage was caused to a nearby property, with a woman and two children inside.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: "Last night saw significant sustained disorder in Ballymena . This violence was clearly racially motivated and targeted at our minority ethnic community and police.

"I want to condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. It has no place in our society and should be loudly condemned by all right-thinking people.

"Last night, we made one arrest. Today, we are actively working to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Over the coming days, we will have in place a significant policing presence to help protect these communities in Ballymena and prevent any future disorder.

"During the course of the night, 15 officers were injured. I am hugely grateful to them for their bravery in facing this challenge. I also want to put on record my gratitude for colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who were responding to help keep people safe.

"We are engaging with groups affected by the disorder to support and reassure them. I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday's violent disorder to reflect long and hard about their actions, they will have consequences. I also appeal for calm over the coming days.

"Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101."

TUV leader Mr Allister said: "Within Ballymena there has been rising concerns about the sheer scale of migration into the town and that would have been a factor in the wholly peaceful protest.

"All that to be distinguished from the wanton violence which then followed, with obviously a minority of that peaceful crowd wanting to take advantage of that to visit violence which wasn't wanted or warranted, hence the scenes that we saw.

"It is very distressing to see scenes of violence on the streets of Ballymena ."

Mr Allister said tensions have been building in the town "for a considerable period of time".

Ms Long said: "I am absolutely appalled by the disturbing scenes in Ballymena yesterday evening during which PSNI officers were injured, residents terrorised, and properties damaged.

"There is absolutely no place in our society for such disorder and there can be no justification for it.

"I would appeal to those involved to seriously consider their actions and step back from this behaviour before someone is seriously injured or worse.

"Attacking homes and police officers serves no purpose other than to damage communities and raise tensions. Those involved will be pursued and held accountable for their actions.

"I have conveyed to the PSNI my best wishes to the injured officers for a speedy recovery.

"I am also calling on community and political leaders and all those with influence to condemn this violence and work with the police and community to quell any further disorder or violence."

Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said: "We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk.

"Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible."