Clean-up under way in Ballymena as ‘appalling’ disorder condemned

Disorder in Ballymena following a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the town has been described as "unwanted and unwarranted" by the area's MP Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Clean up efforts are under way in the streets of Ballymena after disorder broke out on Monday night.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said there can be "no justification" for such "appalling" scenes and police have appealed for calm following the disruption in the Co Antrim town.

Along Clonavon Terrace, six houses had their windows smashed in and two of those have been taped off after suffering significant fire damage.

A Romanian mother of three, who lived in one of the targeted houses, told the PA news agency that she is scared to stay in the area and her children were asking why they were being attacked.

Local MP Jim Allister said tensions had been growing in the town over immigration, adding that the violence followed a peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the town at the weekend.

Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.

Monday's violence occurred in the Clonavon Terrace area with social media footage showing protesters burning plastic road barriers and bins as part of a barricade on the street.

Some masked individuals also threw missiles including cans of paint and glass bottles at PSNI vehicles.

A line of police vehicles advanced towards the protesters followed by officers on foot.

Firefighters later responded to the burning debris on the road and inspected a nearby house which had filled with smoke.

Other footage appeared to show some protesters targeting houses by smashing windows.

Tensions which erupted into violence on the streets of Ballymena have been building for some time, North Antrim MP Jim Allister has said.

TUV leader Mr Allister said: "Within Ballymena there has been rising concerns about the sheer scale of migration into the town and that would have been a factor in the wholly peaceful protest.

"All that to be distinguished from the wanton violence which then followed, with obviously a minority of that peaceful crowd wanting to take advantage of that to visit violence which wasn't wanted or warranted, hence the scenes that we saw.

"It is very distressing to see scenes of violence on the streets of Ballymena ."

Mr Allister said tensions have been building in the town "for a considerable period of time".

He added: "It is easier to start than to stop these things. There has been a bit of authorities not wanting to face up to the racial background of some of this over the years.

"That unchecked migration which is beyond what the town can cope with, is a source of past and future tensions; that is the reality of it."

"Those who came onto the street last night in the main had a perfectly legitimate purpose and cause of being there."

Mr Allister said he had spoken to the family of the girl who was the victim of the alleged sexual assault and they did not want to see violent scenes.

He said: "Sadly the narrative has been diverted, and it has been diverted by those who wrongly and foolishly involved in violence and made the story something that what it otherwise should be.

"My message is the violence should stop. The concerns are there, I am certainly aware of them, I hear them and there needs now to be a period of calm and justice needs to take its course."

Ms Long said: "I am absolutely appalled by the disturbing scenes in Ballymena yesterday evening during which PSNI officers were injured, residents terrorised, and properties damaged.

"There is absolutely no place in our society for such disorder and there can be no justification for it.

"I would appeal to those involved to seriously consider their actions and step back from this behaviour before someone is seriously injured or worse.

"Attacking homes and police officers serves no purpose other than to damage communities and raise tensions. Those involved will be pursued and held accountable for their actions.

"I have conveyed to the PSNI my best wishes to the injured officers for a speedy recovery.

"I am also calling on community and political leaders and all those with influence to condemn this violence and work with the police and community to quell any further disorder or violence."

In a statement on Monday night, the PSNI said a number of missiles had been thrown towards police with damage reported to a number of properties.

It said officers would remain in the area to monitor the situation.

Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said: "We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk.

"Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible."