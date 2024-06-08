Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An 18-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition following a serious two-vehicle road crash in Northern Ireland.

Another man, aged 44, was taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place on the Letterboy Road, Kesh, in Fermanagh, on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly after 6pm on Friday evening, 7th June of a collision involving a Silver Peugeot 207 sport HDI and Blue Honda Accord.

The incident occurred on the Letterboy Road in Kesh, Femanagh, on Friday evening

"Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland on the Letterboy Road.

"The driver of the Peugeot, an 18-year-old man, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time.

"A 44-year-old man who was the driver of the Honda, was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic this morning, Saturday 8th June.