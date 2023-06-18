News you can trust since 1737
31-year-old man arrested after male suffers serious head injuries in Lurgan assault

Detectives investigating the report of a serious assault in Lurgan on Saturday, June 17, have arrested a man.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read

Shortly after 7.15pm on Saturday evening, police received a report of an injured man in the Beech Court area of the town.

Upon arrival of officers, a man with serious head injuries was being treated by ambulance staff and was then conveyed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and he is currently in police custody at this time.

PSNI have arrested a man following a report of a serious assault in LurganPSNI have arrested a man following a report of a serious assault in Lurgan
An investigation is now underway and detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1510 17/06/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.