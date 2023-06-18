Shortly after 7.15pm on Saturday evening, police received a report of an injured man in the Beech Court area of the town.

Upon arrival of officers, a man with serious head injuries was being treated by ambulance staff and was then conveyed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and he is currently in police custody at this time.

PSNI have arrested a man following a report of a serious assault in Lurgan

An investigation is now underway and detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1510 17/06/23.