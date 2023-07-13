News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

31-year-old man charged with attempted sexual communication with a child plus two other offences

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch have charged a 31-year-old man with attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and arranging or facilitating commission of a sex offence against a child.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Jul 2023, 21:21 BST- 1 min read

The man was arrested in the York Street area of North Belfast this morning (July 13) by Public Protection Branch detectives, following a proactive policing operation.

He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court on Friday, July 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.