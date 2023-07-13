31-year-old man charged with attempted sexual communication with a child plus two other offences
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch have charged a 31-year-old man with attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and arranging or facilitating commission of a sex offence against a child.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Jul 2023, 21:21 BST- 1 min read
The man was arrested in the York Street area of North Belfast this morning (July 13) by Public Protection Branch detectives, following a proactive policing operation.
He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court on Friday, July 14.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.