A 40-year-old man has been extradited to the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland to stand trial for various offences.

The man is accused of offences of assault causing serious harm, threats to kill, possession of a firearm and possession of knives.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in the Dublin area in 2014 and 2015.

The man was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland on July 24 2018. Proceedings to extradite him completed on Monday.

Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to track down fugitives believed to be in Northern Ireland.