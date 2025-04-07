A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in Newry

The Sugar Island area in Newry

Police have made an arrest following a stabbing in Newry on Sunday evening, 6th April.

The incident happened on Sunday evening at approximately 8.40pm

A man, aged in his 20s, was been stabbed, following an altercation outside a property in the Sugar Island area of the city.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided treatment at the scene for a stab wound to the man’s leg.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not life-threatening.

A 47-year-old man, who was located a short time later, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1538 06/04/25.”