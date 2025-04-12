A man has been charged after a stabbing incident in Newcastle County Down on Friday evening

Detectives investigating a stabbing in the Dundrum Road area of Newcastle on Friday 11th April, have charged a man to court

A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday 14th April.

A 16-year-old boy, also arrested, has since been released on police bail, to allow for further enquiries.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

