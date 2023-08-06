News you can trust since 1737
Acid attack victim in a serious condition with burns to face and upper body after having substance thrown over him

​A man is in a serious condition in hospital after having acid thrown over him in an attack in east Belfast
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Police have appealed for information as they investigate attack.

​Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the serious assault in the Sunwich Street area on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Angus said: “Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday, 5th August of an acid attack in the area.“It was reported the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was being followed by a car.

“When the victim stopped his car, a number of people got out of their vehicle and one of the suspects threw a suspected corrosive liquid over the man.

“Damage was also caused to the victim’s car when one of the suspects smashed the rear window with a blunt object. The suspects then fled the scene.

“Colleagues from other emergency services attended and provided medical treatment to the man.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to burns sustained on his upper body and face and remains in a serious condition at this time.

The PSNI officer continued: “Our investigation is underway to determine who was involved and a motive behind this attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1354 of 05/08/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/