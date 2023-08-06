Police have appealed for information as they investigate attack.

​Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the serious assault in the Sunwich Street area on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Angus said: “Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday, 5th August of an acid attack in the area.“It was reported the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was being followed by a car.

“When the victim stopped his car, a number of people got out of their vehicle and one of the suspects threw a suspected corrosive liquid over the man.

“Damage was also caused to the victim’s car when one of the suspects smashed the rear window with a blunt object. The suspects then fled the scene.

“Colleagues from other emergency services attended and provided medical treatment to the man.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to burns sustained on his upper body and face and remains in a serious condition at this time.

The PSNI officer continued: “Our investigation is underway to determine who was involved and a motive behind this attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1354 of 05/08/23.”