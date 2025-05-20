Andy Tyrie: Funeral details released for former loyalist paramilitary leader who became “an advocate for tolerance”

PACEMAKER BELFAST APRIL 1986 MW UDA LEADER ANDY TYRIE PICTURED IN HIS OFFICE AT HEADQUARTERS GAWN ST EAST BELFAST. 463/86/BW/C

Funeral details have been released for Andy Tyrie.

His death notice, published in funeraltimes.com describes him as the ‘cherished Husband of Agnes and much loved Dad of Dorothy (Cole), Andrew (Ann) and Linda (John)’.

He is also described as ‘a very special Granda and Great Granda’.

The notice adds: ‘A service to celebrate his life will take place on Thursday 22nd May 2025 in Dundonald Presbyterian Church at 11am, followed by a private family committal.

‘Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired direct to Chest, Heart and Stroke NI. www.nichs.org.uk

‘At home with the Lord’.

The former loyalist paramilitary leader Andy Tyrie, who later supported the Belfast Agreement and became “an advocate for tolerance”, was in his 80s when he died.

Andy Tyrie became UDA leader in 1973 after its previous leader Tommy Herron was shot dead outside Lisburn. It is has never emerged who killed him.

He then led the UDA until the late 1980s, standing down after an attempt on his life.

The UDA was responsible for 431 murders throughout the Troubles, according to the book Lost Lives, which documented conflict killings.

The vast majority of its victims were civilians, and a number were involved with republican or other loyalist terror groups.

The UDA also used the cover name of the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

The UFF was banned in the early seventies, but the UDA wasn’t made an illegal organisation until 1992.

It had previously claimed to defend unionist and loyalist communities from the IRA, but was involved in sectarian murders of Catholics and other criminality.

On social media the West End Ulster Defence Union issued an ‘official statement’ saying: ‘It is with deep sadness that the West End Ulster Defence Union learns of the death of Andy Tyrie, who served as Supreme Commander of the Ulster Defence Association from 1973 to 1988.

Andy Tyrie-UDA in UDA Head Quarters on Newtownards Road. Pacemaker Press Intl. Nov. 1980 1036/80/C

‘Mr. Tyrie was a prominent figure in our community and provided leadership during a time of great difficulty and challenge.

‘His long-standing commitment to the Loyalist cause and to the defence of our people will always be remembered.

‘At this time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

‘They remain in our thoughts and prayers.’

And in another post Scottish Loyalists posted a picture of Mr Tyrie with ‘In Memory of Andy Tyrie’.

Meanwhile for Parades Commission and Community Relations Council chair Peter Osbourne, paid tribute to Mr Tyrie on social media site X, saying: “In the years that I knew him, Andy Tyrie was an advocate for tolerance, reconciliation, and on those issues that particularly affect working-class communities”.

Wallace Thompson, a founding member of the Rev Ian Paisley’s Democratic Unionist Party, posted on Facebook: “I’m sorry to hear that Andy Tyrie has died. Although now in his 80s, he was a key and very controversial figure in the 1970s, and although he was a product of his times - and those were truly dreadful years - in many ways he was ahead of his time”.