Another man arrested in Jim Donegan murder probe

Police have today arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of Jim Donegan.

To date five peole have been arrested in connection with the barbaric murder outside a school in broad daylight - and no one has been charged in relation to the investigation.

Jim Donegan

Detective Sergeant Campbell said, 'Detectives investigating the murder of Jim Donegan on the Glen Road, Belfast on the 4th December 2018 have today arrested a 33 year old man.

"The man was arrested this morning and is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries."

He added: "I would continue to urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police on 101.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."