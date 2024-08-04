Anti-immigration riots: Violence is not going to solve problems says Edwin Poots

Edwin Poots has said that “violence will solve nothing” after the attacks on Middle Eastern businesses in Belfast at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the anti-immigration violence, the South Belfast DUP MLA said that people with long-standing ties to the constituency “are being driven out of the community” because housing has become “unattainable” – but that the proper way to deal with the issue is via the government.

In addition, a TUV councillor in the city, Ron McDowell, said that mass immigration is causing particular headaches in “health and education in lower income areas”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the businesses hit by arsonists are now picking up the pieces following Saturday’s disturbances.

Manager Bashir (no surname given) outside his supermarket which was badly damaged by fire on the Donegall Road in south Belfast following disorder which followed anti-immigration protests in the city

Bashir (surname not given) is a manager of the Sham Supermarket which was torched in Sandy Row.

He criticised police for their response to the violence and said Muslim businesses were being deliberately singled out.

He said he had been in business for three years and this was the third time he had been targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the PA news agency: “Too many things happened ... it is against the Muslim community.

“It is all dead, there is nothing left, some ashes only. All of that happened and the police did nothing, I am telling you the truth.

"What kind of police are letting the people burn everything down?”

Mr Poots said: “The violence witnessed in south Belfast is totally wrong and unacceptable. Many of those engaged in the violence are not local and many in the local community are expressing their unhappiness at the rioting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are angry and frustrated. Over the course of the last year councillor Tracy Kelly and I have raised many issues affecting communities in south Belfast, which government bodies have largely ignored…

“Working people are being driven out of the community because housing is unaffordable and unattainable.

“Essential services such as access to GPs and dentists are incredibly difficult to access.

“It is essential that we meet the needs of people who have lived in an area for generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will only be achieved through engagement, and by government bodies listening and acting to meet those needs. Violence will solve nothing.”

Councillor McDowell meanwhile said that those involved in rioting need to “wise up”.

“That said, I cycled through four of the rallies and saw no trouble,” he said.

"It was clear to me that they were ordinary working-class communities which are at breaking point. There is a need for a debate about the issues caused by immigration and the pressures which it is causing when it comes to public services, particularly health and education in lower income areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The refusal of the media to facilitate open and full debate of these matters across the UK is feeding resentment and distrust.