Anti-paramilitary detectives charge man (51) with intent to supply Class A drugs

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 51-year-old man.

By Adam Kula
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:40 pm
It follows a search of a premises in the French Park Street area of south Belfast on Wednesday.

French Park Street is a long road running through the heart of the loyalist-dominated Village district.

The man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is set to appear at Laganside Court on May 19.

