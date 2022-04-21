Anti-paramilitary detectives charge man (51) with intent to supply Class A drugs

General view of the middle of French Park Street in the Village, looking towards Black Mountain

It follows a search of a premises in the French Park Street area of south Belfast on Wednesday.

French Park Street is a long road running through the heart of the loyalist-dominated Village district.

The man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is set to appear at Laganside Court on May 19.