Anti-paramilitary police squad seizes drugs and cash in Carrickfergus searches

Detectives have found drugs and cash in an operation in the Carrickfergus area today.

The PSNI said the officers were from the “Organised Crime Unit (Paramilitary Crime Task Force)”, and were supported by Tactical Support Group colleagues (who often deal with riot control).

The PSNI said in a statement: “A number of searches were carried out this afternoon, during which approximately £1,500 worth of suspected controlled drugs and over £1,500 of cash was seized.

“A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B controlled drug, dangerous driving and possession of criminal property.

"Both remain in custody at this time.

“We are committed to addressing criminality linked to the trade in illegal drugs. Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.