Anti-paramilitary squad raid home in Co Antrim and uncover haul of drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI have raided a house in Co Antrim, seizing a stash of drugs.

The PSNI have not said what the drugs were (except that they were Class As) or how much they seized.

The raid was “part of an ongoing operation into organised crime” by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, and targeted a property in the Broughshane area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Hyslop said: “As a result of the search, officers seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, together with other items, including a mobile phone.

A sign at the entrance to Broughshane village

“Our enquiries remain ongoing following today’s seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.