Aontú representative says she could have been killed in arson attack at her home in early hours of the Twelfth

Aontú Newry representative Sharon Loughran says she could have been killed in an arson attack on her home which destroyed her car

Newry representative Sharon Loughran said she was still trying to process what happened in what police say was a sectarian hate crime.

"Just after 3am I awoke to the smell and sound of an inferno beside my house,” she said. "I looked out the window to see my car parked in my driveway consumed by flames. The heat was so much that the facia, pipes, electrics, and widows to my house have all been damaged by melting. My house is significantly damaged. I don’t have electricity and can’t use the water”.

“This was a horrendous action that very easily could have set my house on fire also. The arsonist that set this fire could have killed me. That this would happen to any one in 2023 is incredible.

Ms Loughran said she was not aware of any motive for the attack. “I cannot for the life of me understand why they are targeting me,” she said.

"I had no involvement in politics before joining Aontú. I am paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill Hospital. I love my job and I am delighted to work for both communities. The only reason I got involved in politics was to stop the closure of key services in Daisy Hill Hospital and Aontú are very active on hospital campaigns around the country.”

“Aontú is only four years old. We have no history or baggage from the past at all. Indeed we have many Catholic and Protestant members. My house was also daubed with sectarian UDA graffiti during the local elections but this is a radical escalation of that intimidation”.

“I am calling on the PSNI to provide the necessary protection that people like me can go about our lives without living in fear. I am also calling on community leaders in Newry to bring about what influence to stop this shocking violence on the 12th of July.

Police in Newry have appealed for information and witnesses following the arson attack in the Damolly Village area at approximately 3.15am.Inspector Browne said: “We received a report that a car had been set alight at the victim’s property in the early hours of this morning.