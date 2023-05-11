Appeal after AEP rounds go missing after gunman holds staff hostage in Belfast hotel

Detective Chief Superintendent Rowan Moore, Head of Special Operations Branch said: “On the evening of Sunday 7 May specially trained firearms officers responded to a report of a man with a gun threatening staff and guests at a hotel in Belfast City Centre.

"Upon arrival of police the suspect was holding a man hostage in the hotel and then attempted to make off from the scene.

An armed police officer

"As a result of their dynamic response to this very dangerous situation the officers were able to detain the suspect and safely resolve the incident without any injury to those involved.

"A 31 year old man has since appeared in court charged with a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm and false imprisonment.

“Immediately following the operation it was discovered that two AEP rounds were missing.

"Searches of the immediate area were conducted without success.

“While any risk posed by these rounds is low we are making the public aware that they have been lost and, despite the extensive efforts of police, have not been located.

“We are well aware of our responsibilities to safeguard equipment and the potential consequences that flow from that and are treating the loss of these rounds extremely seriously.

"A review of the operation has now commenced in order to prevent any such reoccurrence.