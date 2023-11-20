Appeal after arson attack at Catholic chapel in Co Antrim on Sunday evening

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage at a church in Ballymoney on Sunday evening, 19th November.

The church affected is The Church of Our Lady and St Patrick.

In a statement Sergeant Moody said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.45pm that the side door of a church in the Castle Street area of the town had been set alight.

“The fire was extinguished before the arrival of officers and thankfully no injuries were reported.

Our Lady and Saint Patrick's chapel Ballymoney - Google maps

“Some damage was caused to the door as a result of the fire and we are investigating what happened as a deliberate arson attack.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1540 19/11/23.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the Castle Street area of the town and near the church on Sunday evening between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, and noticed anything suspicious, to get in touch.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/