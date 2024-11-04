Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at the Brompton Park area of North Belfast on Monday 4th November.

Sergeant Martin said: “Shortly before 1:30am, it was reported that a blue Audi TT which was parked outside a property in the area was set alight.

"It was reported that a person dressed in dark coloured clothing poured a liquid over the bonnet of the vehicle and set it alight. He then made off on foot towards the Butler Place area following the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 51 04/1½

