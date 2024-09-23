Appeal after two men stabbed at licensed premises in the Northumberland Street area of Belfast last night

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 15:32 BST
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an assault which occurred at licensed premises in west Belfast yesterday evening, Sunday 22nd September.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly before 9.10pm, officers received a report of a stabbing at the premises in the Northumberland Street area.

“Upon attending the scene, it was discovered that two men, one aged in his 20s and one aged in his 40s, had sustained stab wounds following an altercation with another male.

“It was reported that a verbal argument took place, and the suspect left the premises before returning with weapons and assaulting the men.

“The suspect was described as being dressed in a dark navy or grey coloured puffer style jacket, a salmon pink t-shirt, and jeans.

“Both the victims attended hospital for treatment for their injuries, which at this stage, we do not believe to be life-threatening.

“Our investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1659 of 22/09/24.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/