Appeal after weekend late night burglary from a fire station in Ballyclare

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary from a fire station in the Ballynure Road area of Ballyclare, on Sunday 15th October.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
In a PSNI statement, PSNI Inspector Moore said: "We received a report shortly before 11.30pm last night that a fire station had been broken into.

"Following initial enquiries we now believe that the break in occurred between 10pm and 11pm.

“A side door to a vehicle located inside the premises was prised open and a number of pieces of equipment were stolen, which resulted in the vehicle being out of action for the night.

“This break in comes after a station open day, where visitors and families were able to view the vital equipment used in emergencies, and it’s very disappointing that Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services and local Firefighters who work tirelessly for their community, would be targeted in such a way that leaves the community without lifesaving equipment.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers investigating this report are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area around the aforementioned times. We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1895 15/10/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ ."