Police appealing for information about young teenage girls - one wearing pink chequered pyjamas bottoms

Police have issued appeals on social media for missing teenagers from the north Down area.

Social media posts on Police Ards & North Down – posted on October 13 says that officer are ‘increasingly concerned’ about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Lucy Spence.

They add that Lucy is 5ft 5ins tall and slim with blonde hair.

She also has a nose piercing – and was last seen wearing pink chequered pyjamas bottoms, a blue t-shirt, black trainers and a grey hoodie.

Lucy was last seen about the Holywood area on October 11 ‘but could have travelled so keep an eye out’.

The PSNI message adds: “If you have any information regarding the location of Lucy, please contact Police immediately quoting reference number 1590 of 11/10/23”.

And in another appeal, also on Police Ards & North Down, – also posted on October 13 – officers say they are ‘increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of livia Lukaszewska.

Oliqia is only 14-years-old, 5ft 3ins tall and slim with light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and trainers.

Their message adds: ‘Olivia was last seen in the Holywood area on 11th but could have travelled so please keep an eye out.