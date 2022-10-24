News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Appeal for dash-cam footage after security alert and attempted ATM theft in Temple - PSNI believe 'device was viable'

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following a security alert and attempted theft from an ATM machine in Temple today (Monday 24th October).

By Gemma Murray
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

"Shortly after 3.15am police received a report of an ATM on fire in the Carryduff Road area,” said Detective Inspector Bell.

“Officers attended and discovered a suspect device close to the ATM, which did not explode, but we believe at this time was a viable device,” he added.

"There was also a fire, which we are treating as deliberate, which has caused extensive damage to the ATM.

Most Popular

"ATO and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were tasked and attended.

"The device has been removed for further examination."It is not believed that anything was taken from the ATM during the incident.

"A number of men were seen in the area between 1.30am and 3am, before leaving on foot in the Ballynahinch direction."The Carryduff Road has been reopened.”Detective Inspector Bell added: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspects or who has information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Temple area, or anyone with dash-cam footage between 1.30am and 3am this morning. Detectives in Lisburn can be contacted on the 101 non-emergency number, by quoting 123 24/10/22.”A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Police Forensics and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Carryduff Road area of Temple outside Lisburn investigating a report that a suspicious object has been left in the area. The Carryduff Road is closed near the roundabout area at Temple. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Read more:

Funeral arrangements released for 'fearless and tireless campaigner' from the Shankill - book of condolence opened at Belfast City Hall

This is when you will see a partial solar eclipse tomorrow in Northern Ireland

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Pacemaker Press 24/10/22 Police Forensics and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Carryduff Road area of Temple outside Lisburn investigating a report that a suspicious object has been left in the area. The Carryduff Road is closed near the roundabout area at Temple. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Police forensics officers examine the scene of an attempted ATM robbery in which explosives appear to have been used. Army bomb disposal experts were called to the scene where a large area of ground around Temple Service Station was sealed off. Several items were removed for further examination and damage to the ATM macjine was visible.