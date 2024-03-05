Appeal for information after a racially-motivated hate crime where windows and a front door were smashed and a car parked outside the property was set alight

Police received a report of criminal damage to a property and an arson attack on a vehicle, in the Newpark area of Magheramorne on Monday, 4th March.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:54 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 15:01 GMT
It has emerged that windows and a front door were smashed at the address and a car parked outside the property was set alight.

The incident occurred shortly after 10pm last night.

Magheramorne

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Ash said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but at present we are treating this matter as a racially-motivated hate crime.

"We believe up to three individuals may have been involved.

“There is no place in our society for this type of behaviour and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1936 04/03/24."Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”