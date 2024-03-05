Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has emerged that windows and a front door were smashed at the address and a car parked outside the property was set alight.

The incident occurred shortly after 10pm last night.

Magheramorne

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Ash said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but at present we are treating this matter as a racially-motivated hate crime.

"We believe up to three individuals may have been involved.