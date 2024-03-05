Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details of her funeral have been posted on St Bernard’s Church in Glengormley website.

Her Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday.

Social media has been literally flooded with tributes to the young woman – since she died in the horror collision on the Ballyhill Road, Crumlin, last Thursday evening.

Samuel Stewart, 37, a father-of-three and the driver of a grey Audi A6, died at the scene, along with Ms Ferguson, who was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Her mum Nicola Skillen responded to a number of Facebook posts to say: “It’s just so heart breaking, all our hearts are completely broken.”

And a Just Giving Page has already raised more than £4,678 of a £1,500 target to help support her mother Nicola Skillen and extended family and friends after their tragic loss.

Other tributes on social media say: “Last night our best friend grew her wings – words can not describe how heart broken me and Anna are we loved Leah with all our heart “.

Leah Ferguson who has been named online as one of the two people to dis after a car collision last week in Crumlin

Another said: “Rest in peace Leah Ferguson I’m truly heartbroken. I am so happy I had the pleasure of growing up with you with the best and funniest memories. Another kind soul from our wee group taken far too soon”.

Another post from Mayfield Village Hall said: “The committee , volunteers and young people of Mayfield Village hall would like to send their heart felt condolences to the family of Leah Ferguson who sadly passed away as the result of a traffic accident.

“Leah was a beautiful girl inside and out and we will hold her in our hearts until we meet again”.

A post on Funeral Times says he died on February 29.

Samuel Stewart

The death notice for Samuel Stewart notice says he was from Cambria Street and was the ‘beloved son of Samuel and Margaret, devoted father of Laurice, Dakota and Jay and cherished brother of Jolene, Ian and Neil’.

His funeral service is to be held from ‘his parents’ home on Thursday 7th March at 11.30am and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery’.

A message on the notice from his parents says: ‘Our precious Son, You were taken from us too soon, our world has fell apart, it will never be the same without you.

‘How can we go on living without you, but hopefully it won’t be long until we are together again. We love you son, forever, your broken hearted Mum and Dad xx’

Tributes accompany the death notice from friends and relations.

One says: “Dearly loved uncle of Justin. Every time I look at the stars I know that’s where you’ll be, shining like you always do, watching over me.

“So when my days are darkest and I just can’t see the light I’ll look up at the brightest star and you’ll be shining bright.