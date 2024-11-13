Appeal for information after a woman 'knocked down by white Transit van'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following a road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian yesterday evening (Tuesday 12th November 2024).

The appeal on Police Mid Ulster says the collision happened on the Granville Road, Dungannnon, just outside of the industrial estate, where a pedestrian was knocked down by a White Ford Transit van.

