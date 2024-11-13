Appeal for information after a woman 'knocked down by white Transit van'

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:14 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 11:17 GMT
Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following a road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian yesterday evening (Tuesday 12th November 2024).
The appeal on Police Mid Ulster says the collision happened on the Granville Road, Dungannnon, just outside of the industrial estate, where a pedestrian was knocked down by a White Ford Transit van.

Police ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time & can provide dashcam footage or if you witnessed the incident to please contact Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 1281 12/11/24.

